Groom admits raping stranger hours before marrying pregnant partner

A groom has admitted raping a stranger hours before he was due to marry his pregnant partner.

Derry McCann, 28, launched his two-hour assault as his victim was within sight of her front door in Victoria Park, east London on January 13.

He dragged the woman into the undergrowth and taunted her by asking what she thought he would do next, Snaresbrook Crown Court was told.

Hours later he married his girlfriend.

McCann, of Hackney, east London, fixed his eyes on the ground as he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape.