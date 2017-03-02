Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Groom admits raping stranger hours before marrying pregnant partner

A groom has admitted raping a stranger hours before he was due to marry his pregnant partner.

Derry MCCann Credit: Met Police

Derry McCann, 28, launched his two-hour assault as his victim was within sight of her front door in Victoria Park, east London on January 13.

He dragged the woman into the undergrowth and taunted her by asking what she thought he would do next, Snaresbrook Crown Court was told.

Hours later he married his girlfriend.

McCann, of Hackney, east London, fixed his eyes on the ground as he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape.

Prosecutor, Kate Bex said:

It was about midnight, just a little after, and the victim was walking a short distance home having been out to an art gallery, socialising with friends

She was almost within sight of her own front door when she skirted round the side of the park on her usual route home.

She avoided walking through the middle of it because that was too dangerous, she walked around the side, but unfortunately when near the exit of the park the defendant grabbed her arm and pulled her to one side.

He began a sustained and systematic attack. Asking the victim what she thought he was going to do to her before actually carrying out the acts.

– Kate Bex, prosecutor
Victoria Park, east London

McCann will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on April 28.

This was a terrifying, violent and prolonged attack involving rapes committed by a man intent on inflicting fear and psychological suffering.

The strong prosecution case which led to today's guilty pleas included victim testimony, an ID parade, CCTV footage, and bad character evidence based on a similar rape committed by McCann in 2006. I would like to thank McCann's victim for her courage in helping bring this prosecution and hope his conviction provides some sense of justice for her.

– Andrew Held, Crown Prosecution Service London reviewing lawyer