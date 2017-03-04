Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Police release e-fit in hunt for man over allegations of historic sexual offences

Detectives have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to over allegations of rape and sexual assault in the 1980s.

An e-fit of James Smith as he might look now Credit: Met Police

James Smith, also known as Jimmy Smith, is believed to have last been seen in November 2015.

The offences are said to have been committed in the Tower Hamlets area of east London between 1981 and 1987.

The two victims were under the age of 18 at the time.

Police were first told of the allegations in 2013, but they have been unable to find Mr Smith and are now calling on the public’s help.

Originally from the Scottish Highlands, he used to work in Glasgow as a bus driver, detectives say.

He moved to London in 1980 and lived in Poplar, east London.

The last sighting of him was at the George Tavern pub in Commercial Street in late 2015.

Enquiries to trace James Smith in connection with this investigation have so far been unsuccessful and by launching this appeal we hope that someone will be able to provide us with vital information that will lead us to him.

If you believe you have come across Mr Smith in recent years, we would like to hear from you.

– Det Con Hannah Stewart

Mr Smith had light ginger hair and would now be aged between 65 and 75.

Police have tried to give an idea of how he might look today with the e-fit.

He is also known to have a brother called Joe or Joseph.

  • Anyone with information should call Det Con Hannah Stewart on 020 8217 6552, the non-emergency 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.