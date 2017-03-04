Police release e-fit in hunt for man over allegations of historic sexual offences

Detectives have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to over allegations of rape and sexual assault in the 1980s.

James Smith, also known as Jimmy Smith, is believed to have last been seen in November 2015.

The offences are said to have been committed in the Tower Hamlets area of east London between 1981 and 1987.

The two victims were under the age of 18 at the time.

Police were first told of the allegations in 2013, but they have been unable to find Mr Smith and are now calling on the public’s help.

Originally from the Scottish Highlands, he used to work in Glasgow as a bus driver, detectives say.

He moved to London in 1980 and lived in Poplar, east London.

The last sighting of him was at the George Tavern pub in Commercial Street in late 2015.