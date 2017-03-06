- ITV Report
-
#SAATCHISELFIE: Your selfie could be showcased at the Saatchi Gallery
The Saatchi gallery have launched a competition to have selfies showcased in the gallery as part of the From Selfie to Self-Expression exhibition.
The competition will close on Sunday, March 12 when the judges will select a shortlist of 10 from the thousands of selfies entered by the public.
Anyone wanting to take part in the competition should go to the museum's website and register.
The overall winner of the #SaatchiSelfie Competition will be announced at the show’s launch in London on March 30.
Nigel Hurst, CEO of the Saatchi Gallery, said: "We have been enormously impressed with the way many of the entries have approached the creative challenge we set, and lived up to the spirit of the exhibition that their work will be part of.
"With one week left to go before the competition closes, I am confident we will continue to see even more beautiful and creative selfies."
The judges for the #SaatchiSelfie competition are Tracey Emin, Idris Khan, Juergen Teller, Juno Calypso and Mr Hurst.
- Does your selfie match up to the competition?