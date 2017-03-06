SAATCHISELFIE: Your selfie could be showcased at the Saatchi Gallery

Ellen DeGeneres made a history in 2014 when she took an epic selfie which broke Twitter. Credit: Twitter/Ellen DeGeneres

The Saatchi gallery have launched a competition to have selfies showcased in the gallery as part of the From Selfie to Self-Expression exhibition. The competition will close on Sunday, March 12 when the judges will select a shortlist of 10 from the thousands of selfies entered by the public.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Anyone wanting to take part in the competition should go to the museum's website and register. The overall winner of the #SaatchiSelfie Competition will be announced at the show’s launch in London on March 30.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Nigel Hurst, CEO of the Saatchi Gallery, said: "We have been enormously impressed with the way many of the entries have approached the creative challenge we set, and lived up to the spirit of the exhibition that their work will be part of. "With one week left to go before the competition closes, I am confident we will continue to see even more beautiful and creative selfies." The judges for the #SaatchiSelfie competition are Tracey Emin, Idris Khan, Juergen Teller, Juno Calypso and Mr Hurst.

Does your selfie match up to the competition?

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Barack Obama took pictures on a selfie stick in the Oval office in 2015. Credit: Buzzfeed

Sadiq Khan takes a selfie with police officers in Harlem before taking the subway. Credit: PA

Tottenham's Harry Kane takes a photo with a young fan. Credit: PA

NFL fans take selfies on Regent Street. Credit: PA

Arsenal fans take selfie outside the Emirates Stadium. Credit: PA