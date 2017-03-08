RSPCA called to rescue 50 frogs dumped in Aldi car park

An RSPCA inspector was called to rescue 50 frogs who had been dumped in an Aldi car park in north London.

A passer-by found the army of amphibians jumping the car park in Kingsway, North Finchley at the weekend.

When an inspector arrived there more than 20 of the creatures hopping around loose, and another 30 in a tied-up plastic bag full of soil and algae.