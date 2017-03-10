Vicar jailed for abusing choirboy who used 'blinking' to give evidence against him

A former vicar who abused a choirboy more than 35 years ago has finally been jailed after his victim gave evidence using eye-tracking technology which turned his blinks into words.

Cyril Rowe, 78, was sentenced to four years behind bars after being found guilty of three counts of indecent assault which took place at a Tower Hamlets church between 1979 and 1981.

Sadly, his victim, 47, died of motor neurone disease in a hospice before hearing that his abuser had been found guilty.

But he achieved his dying wish of giving evidence against Rowe despite his failing health, which rendered him unable to speak or write.

The victim told how Rowe would lock the church door, pin him down and sexually abuse him, before apologising and giving him £1.