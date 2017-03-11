Anonymous donor gives £20k for seriously ill baby to get treatment in the US

A couple who set up a fund in the hope of raising £1.2 million to get treatment in America for their sick baby son have been given £20,000 by an anonymous donor.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London want to stop providing life-support treatment to seven-month-old Charlie Gard.

Doctors say Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition, should move to a palliative care regime.

But Charlie's parents, Chris Gard, 32, and Connie Yates, 31, disagree with the prognosis and want to be allowed to take him to a hospital in America.