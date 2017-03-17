- ITV Report
Former Chancellor George Osborne appointed editor of the Evening Standard
Former chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne had been appointed editor of the London Evening Standard.
The paper's owner, Evgeny Lebedev wrote on Twitter:
Mr Osborne told ITV News he was going to "work hard to make sure the Evening Standard is a fantastic publication" as he denied he was juggling too many jobs.
He is also an adviser to US fund manager BlackRock, a position that earns him £650,000 a year for four days of work a month, and an MP for Tatton, for which he pulls in an annual salary of £74,962.
He also earns hundreds of thousands of pounds from public speeches - with his attendance at one address controversially causing him to miss a vote on Brexit in parliament - and takes a £120,000 salary as a fellow of the Republican McCain Institute, based in Washington.
The salary for his four-day-a-week role at ES is not known.
Mr Osborne replaces the current editor Sarah Sands, who is leaving the Standard after five years to join the BBC.
He will take up his role in early May, editing the paper an average of four days a week.
While the London Mayor welcomed the news, Mr Osborne's former political rivals took to Twitter to mock the surprising appointment.
Former leader of the Labour party Ed Miliband wrote: "Breaking: I will shortly be announced as editor of Heat magazine...."
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron had a similar sentiment, writing: "I guess I should apply to edit Viz then?"
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn questioned 45-year-old's ability to both edit the newspaper and continue his work as an MP simultaneously, saying that it is "taking multitasking to an extreme level" and calling it a "joke".