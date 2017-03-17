Former Chancellor George Osborne appointed editor of the Evening Standard

Former chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne had been appointed editor of the London Evening Standard.

Credit: PA

The paper's owner, Evgeny Lebedev wrote on Twitter:

Thrilled to announce the new editor of the Evening Standard is George Osborne. I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who reinforces the Standard's standing and influence in London and whose political viewpoint - socially liberal and economically pragmatic - closely matches that of many of our readers. George is London through and through and I am confident he is the right person to build on the fantastic legacy of Sarah Sands. – Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the London Evening Standard

Mr Osborne told ITV News he was going to "work hard to make sure the Evening Standard is a fantastic publication" as he denied he was juggling too many jobs. He is also an adviser to US fund manager BlackRock, a position that earns him £650,000 a year for four days of work a month, and an MP for Tatton, for which he pulls in an annual salary of £74,962.

He also earns hundreds of thousands of pounds from public speeches - with his attendance at one address controversially causing him to miss a vote on Brexit in parliament - and takes a £120,000 salary as a fellow of the Republican McCain Institute, based in Washington. The salary for his four-day-a-week role at ES is not known.

The Prince of Wales (centre) with outgoing Evening Standard Editor Sarah Sands and Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev Credit: PA

Mr Osborne replaces the current editor Sarah Sands, who is leaving the Standard after five years to join the BBC. He will take up his role in early May, editing the paper an average of four days a week.

George Osborne addressing staff at the London Evening Standard after he was appointed editor of the paper Credit: P/@joy_lo_dico

The Standard's schedule will enable Mr Osborne to edit the paper and continue to fulfil his other commitments, including as an MP; giving him the time to vote and contribute in Parliament in the afternoon after the paper has gone to print, and be in his constituency. He will edit the paper an average of four days a week. – London Evening Standard

Sadiq Khan @SadiqKhan Follow Congratulations to @george_osborne - the new editor of the @eveningstandard. Covering the world's greatest city #LondonIsOpen