We Love London: Hundreds share bridge memories

Hundreds of people in London and around the world have shared their memories in a move to ‘reclaim’ Westminster bridge,the scene of Wednesday’s terror attack.

Since ITV News London asked people in the capital to show what the landmark means to them, people from around the world have shared their photos.

From family portraits to fundraising events, Westminster bridge features in all of them.

Louise Meadows Smith on a visit in September last year Credit: ITV London / Facebook

Using the hashtag #reclaim the bridge, dozens of photographs have appeared on social media, alongside messages of support.

Lindsey Swatridge-Hyde used the hashtag #reclaimthebridge Credit: ITV London/Facebook

“It's part of London and part of our lives. Terrorists will never defeat us Londoners,”said Lisa Walters, who was there with her sister on Tuesday. "Terrorists will never defeat us,” she wrote.

Andrew Phillips wrote: We love London Credit: ITV London/Facebook

Tourist Eileen EllisPritchard described London as her favourite place in the world, a place thatshe has visited for the last seven years

I travelled lone from North Wales with a Special Needs child and always felt safe. My heart breaks after this past few days but it will become a place to remember the strength of London

– Eileen Ellis Pritchard
Hamza Turkoguz with his pregnant wife on a visit last year Credit: ITV London/Facebook

Dawn Smith was another parent who shared a family photo. She had jumped in a taxi at the exact spot of the first incident three weeks to the day. “My thoughts are with all those injured and killed,” she wrote.

“It could so easily have been us.”

More photos and comments are on the ITV London Facebook page.