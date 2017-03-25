- ITV Report
-
We Love London: Hundreds share bridge memories
Hundreds of people in London and around the world have shared their memories in a move to ‘reclaim’ Westminster bridge,the scene of Wednesday’s terror attack.
Since ITV News London asked people in the capital to show what the landmark means to them, people from around the world have shared their photos.
From family portraits to fundraising events, Westminster bridge features in all of them.
Using the hashtag #reclaim the bridge, dozens of photographs have appeared on social media, alongside messages of support.
“It's part of London and part of our lives. Terrorists will never defeat us Londoners,”said Lisa Walters, who was there with her sister on Tuesday. "Terrorists will never defeat us,” she wrote.
Tourist Eileen EllisPritchard described London as her favourite place in the world, a place thatshe has visited for the last seven years
Dawn Smith was another parent who shared a family photo. She had jumped in a taxi at the exact spot of the first incident three weeks to the day. “My thoughts are with all those injured and killed,” she wrote.
“It could so easily have been us.”
More photos and comments are on the ITV London Facebook page.