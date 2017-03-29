Police officer killed during terror attack 'was wearing body armour', inquest hears

A police officer killed during the Westminster terror attack died after being stabbed in the chest, despite wearing body armour.

PC Keith Palmer, 48, stabbed by Khalid Masood while on duty in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster last Wednesday.

Today an inquest heard he was wearing a stab vest, issued as routine to Metropolitan Police officers, but it was not enough to save him.

An inquest into his four victims, PC Palmer, American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, was opened by senior coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox at Westminster Coroner's Court.