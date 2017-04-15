Mother of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard vows to keep on fighting

Mother of baby Charlie Gard vows to keep on fighting. Credit: Gofundme

The mother of a terminally ill baby Charlie Gard has vowed to keep fighting until all hopes of treating him have been exhausted.

Connie Yates criticised a High Court judge's ruling that her eight-month-old son Charlie Gard's life support should be withdrawn rather than allow him to be flown to America for a treatment trial.

Mother of baby Charlie Gard vows to keep on fighting. Credit: PA

A crowdfunding campaign to pay for the treatment has received more than £1,270,000 in donations, £30,000 short of its target.

Mother of baby Charlie Gard vows to keep on fighting. Credit: Gofundme

Bosses at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London had asked the judge to rule that withdrawing Charlie's life-support treatment would be lawful. In his judgment on Tuesday, Mr Justice Francis told Ms Yates and Charlie's father, Chris Gard, it was with the ''heaviest of hearts'' but with ''complete conviction'' that the youngster should be allowed to die with dignity.

If we thought there was absolutely no hope we would not have fought for this. But if there is even the slimmest chance of a treatment working, and the doctor in the US told us he believes there is, what loving parent would not take that chance? – Connie Yates speaking to the Daily Mail

Ms Yates said pursuing all options for Charlie's treatment was not a selfish act "because we can't bear to let him go". "It is because if we did not fight for this chance, we will have to live with the 'what if?' forever. It's that 'what if?' which for us would be so unbearable," she said.

Mother of baby Charlie Gard vows to keep on fighting. Credit: Gofundme

Doctors say they will continue to provide life support treatment until appeal decisions have been made. Mr Justice Francis granted the hospital's application after analysing the case at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London over three days.