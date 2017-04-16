Remains of five 'lost' Archbishops of Canterbury found next to Lambeth Palace

Construction workers have stumbled across the tombs of five "lost" archbishops of Canterbury dating back to the 1600s during a museum refurbishment.

Some 30 lead coffins were found as builders tried to flatten the floor in the chancel of St Mary-at-Lambeth to create an exhibition area for the Garden Museum, next to Lambeth Palace.

But the workers cut a six-inch hole in the floor by accident and then used a mobile phone on a stick to film a flight of stairs leading down to a hidden vault.