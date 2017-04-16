Luxury apartment owners sue Tate Modern for 'turning their flats into goldfish bowls'

Wealthy residents living near the Tate Modern are suing the museum claiming their flats have been "turned into goldfish bowls" by a new viewing tower.

Owners of the luxury apartments, which sell for millions, have complained thousands of gallery goers are peering into their windows breaching their privacy.

Residents say videos and photos taken from their glass-fronted homes are often uploaded to social media.

In a writ filed in the High Court, five residents claim the museum has turned them into "a public exhibit".