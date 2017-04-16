- ITV Report
Luxury apartment owners sue Tate Modern for 'turning their flats into goldfish bowls'
Wealthy residents living near the Tate Modern are suing the museum claiming their flats have been "turned into goldfish bowls" by a new viewing tower.
Owners of the luxury apartments, which sell for millions, have complained thousands of gallery goers are peering into their windows breaching their privacy.
Residents say videos and photos taken from their glass-fronted homes are often uploaded to social media.
In a writ filed in the High Court, five residents claim the museum has turned them into "a public exhibit".
The complainants want the Tate to put up a screen blocking the view into their flats.
They are also demanding the museum pays their legal costs.
A sign has been put up on the Tate viewing platform asking visitors to "respect our neighbours' privacy".
A statement from the museum said: "The design of the building has always included a high-level terrace for the benefit of the public.
"But we cannot comment further given the conditions of the legal process."