- ITV Report
-
Brawl at Bluewater shopping centre as 'paedophile hunters' attack man
Violence broke out at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent on Easter Sunday after a 29-year-old man was targeted by a vigilante group of 'paedophile hunters'.
Footage broadcast live on Facebook showed the group, known as The Hunted One, approach a man and say: 'you're here to meet a child for sex yeah?' The man denies the allegations.
A shopper appears to attack the man as other onlookers try to contain the situation. Security guards then stepped in to prevent further violence before the police arrived.
Kent Police said a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of grooming and officers were investigating the disturbance.