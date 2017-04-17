Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Brawl at Bluewater shopping centre as 'paedophile hunters' attack man

Violence broke out at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent on Easter Sunday after a 29-year-old man was targeted by a vigilante group of 'paedophile hunters'.

Police have urged the public not to take the law into their own hands. Credit: PA/The Hunted One

Footage broadcast live on Facebook showed the group, known as The Hunted One, approach a man and say: 'you're here to meet a child for sex yeah?' The man denies the allegations.

A shopper appears to attack the man as other onlookers try to contain the situation. Security guards then stepped in to prevent further violence before the police arrived.

Kent Police said a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of grooming and officers were investigating the disturbance.

"The arrested man is in custody. Police are also investigating a disturbance which took place in connection with this incident.

"I strongly discourage people taking the law into their own hands to avoid them and others including individuals which may have been wrongfully identified, being put in any danger.

“Any acts of violence reported will always be fully investigated and enquiries into this incident are ongoing."

– Detective Chief Inspector Emma Banks, Kent Police