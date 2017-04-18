Driver hurls racial abuse and spits at group of schoolchildren aged 12 and 13

A group of schoolchildren aged 12 and 13 were racially abused by a driver who also spat at them.

The two boys and a girl were approached by a car as they walked home from a playground in Stoke Newington, north-east London, on March 11.

Having pulled up, a man behind the wheel hurled racial abuse before spitting out of his window at the group - and then drove off.

A woman was also in the vehicle.

Officers said the incident happened at approximately 6.30pm as the children walked along Clissold Road, near to Stoke Newington School, on their way back from Clissold Park.

Detective Constable David Leitner said: "This was a shocking incident that has left the victims extremely shaken - the fact that this racial abuse was directed at children makes the offence all the more abhorrent."

The suspect is described as: