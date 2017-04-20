Croydon Cat Killer may have struck 'while on holiday in Portsmouth'

Three dead cats found in Portsmouth - including one with its head cut off - are being linked to the Croydon Cat Killer.

Hampshire Police said they had considered the culprit was the same individual linked to the death of 190 felines in the London area.

The latest discovery was made on April 16 in Southsea, with a further two of the animals found in the Sandown and Isle of Wight regions.

One of the pets was called Poppy and another Fleabags.

"We believe these incidents may be linked to Operation Takahe, a series of cat deaths in the Croydon/M25 area, and is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service," an officer said.

South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (Snarl) added that it was possible the Croydon Cat Killer had been holidaying in the area when the animals were mutilated.