- ITV Report
-
Couple face jail over death of baby found lifeless on a bus
A couple are facing jail over the death of their premature baby who was found dead on a bus.
Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52, and Rosalin Baker, 25, were on trial at the Old Bailey for murdering 16-week-old Imani in September last year.
Baker blamed her abusive and controlling boyfriend and claimed he had tried to frame her by forcing her on to the bus with their dead child in a sling.
But Wiltshire, who claimed to have fathered 25 children, insisted:
The jury deliberated for 14-and-a-half hours before clearing them of murder but finding them guilty of causing or allowing the death of their daughter, who was on the child protection register.
- In the week of her death, Imani was attacked three times and suffered 40 rib fractures, a broken wrist and terrible head injuries
- Her wounds were caused by twisting or pulling her arm, squeezing her chest and throwing her against a hard surface
- Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said Imani was in "very significant pain and distress", which would have been obvious to any parent, jurors were told
- Wiltshire and Baker, who lived on benefits, attempted to hide what happened at home by concocting a plan to make it appear she had suddenly been taken ill on the number 25 bus