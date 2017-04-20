Woman left blind in one eye after nightclub acid attack

A 22-year-old woman who was caught up in a nightclub acid attack has been left blind in one eye.

A total of 20 people were hurt following the attack after acid was sprayed during an argument at Mangle in Dalston, east London, in the early hours of Monday.

It came as police investigating the attack carried out three arrest warrants at addresses in Hertfordshire.

But they are continuing to search for Arthur Collins, the 25-year-old boyfriend of reality television personality Ferne McCann, who issued a public plea for him to turn himself in.