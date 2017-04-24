Zac Goldsmith could stand again for Tories in Richmond Park

Zac Goldsmith is to try to mount a comeback as a Tory MP just months after quitting the party after the Government backed the expansion of Heathrow.

Zac Goldsmith lost his Richmond Park seat in a shock defeat to the Liberal Democrats in a December by-election which he forced so he could run as an independent opposed to expanding the airport.

It is understood he will now seek to overturn Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney's victory in a battle which the incumbent party will again seek to define as a vote on Brexit.

Last year the Lib Dems switched the focus of the campaign to Brexit in the staunchly Remain-voting west London seat.