Woman wins High Court battle to keep her candy striped house

A woman who painted her multimillion-pound house with red and white stripes has won a High Court battle over an order to repaint the property.

Zipporah Lisle-Mainwaring painted candy stripes on the facade of the three-storey terraced building in South End, Kensington in March 2015.

The property developer denied the paint work was done to spite neighbours who objected her plans to demolish the property - currently used for storage - and replace it with a new home.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea served her with a notice to repaint "external paintwork located on the front elevation white... because it appears to the council that the amenity of a part of their area is adversely affected by the condition of the land."

It added: "The condition and appearance of the property, particularly the red and white painted stripes on the front elevation, is incongruous with the streetscape of South End and the local area."

After failed appeals to magistrates and Isleworth Crown Court last year, Ms Lisle-Mainwaring launched a judicial review at the High Court in London.

On Monday a judge ruled in her favour and quashed the notice.

Mr Justice Gilbart said the painting of the house had been "entirely lawful", and asked: "Is it proper to use a section 215 notice where the complaint is not lack of maintenance or repair, but of aesthetics?"