Boy, 15, charged with knifepoint rape of woman in park

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint.

It is said the teenager attacked and raped the woman, in her forties, on April 19 near to a park in Kidbrooke, south-east London.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to his age, is alleged to have threatened another person with a knife in the same park the same day.

He is also charged with robbing a woman at knifepoint in Lee, south-east London, three days earlier.

Metropolitan Police arrested the boy on Tuesday.

He will appear at Bromley Youth Court on Thursday.