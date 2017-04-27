Former Spurs gardener assaulted by fellow fan 'who mistook him for Chelsea fan'

A Spurs fan suffered horrific injuries after being beaten by a fellow Tottenham supporter who may have mistaken him for a rival Chelsea fan.

Doctors fear he could suffer permanent damage to his eyesight following the unprovoked attack.

Michael Voller, 23, was left with a fractured skull, eye socket and cheek when he was repeatedly punched in the face after Spurs lost 4-2 to Chelsea in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Michael was heading home when he was targeted outside a restaurant near Wembley Stadium.

Police say a group of Spurs supporters were walking in the opposite direction when one of them they may have mistook him for a Chelsea fan.

Michael, who has previously worked for Tottenham as a gardener at their training ground, has since been discharged from hospital following the attack, but is still receiving treatment.

The suspect is described by as a white man in his early 20s, about 5ft 10ins, who was wearing a black hooded top or jacket.