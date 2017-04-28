Man found stabbed to death on bus in central London

A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, has been found stabbed to death on a bus in central London.

Detectives in Westminster are investigating after the man was discovered on the Route 189 bus in Marylebone shortly after midnight.

He was treated by paramedics but declared dead at the scene in Gloucester Place near Dorset Square.

His next of kin have not been informed yet.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said no arrests have been made.

"Detectives are still at the location and enquiries are underway into the circumstances of when and where the stabbing took place," the spokesperson said.

"The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed.

"There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue."