Rapist jailed for vicious attack on woman, 81, he met on bus

A rapist has been given three life sentences for a vicious attack on an 81-year-old woman minutes after he sat next to her on a bus.

Anthony Roberts, 41, targeted his elderly victim after sitting next to her on the 155 route in Balham.

He followed her in Balham High Road and grabbed her from behind before threatening her, saying he had a knife and would kill her if she made any noise.

He then took the woman to a secluded area where he raped her, stripping most of her clothes before letting her go.

Police also found indecent videos of women filmed at locations including St George's Hospital, Tooting, on his mobile.