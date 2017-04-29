'Gorilla man' completes London Marathon after six days

A police officer who spent six days crawling the London Marathon in a gorilla costume to raise money for charity has finally completed the 26-mile route.

Tom Harrison, aka Mr Gorilla, completed the lengthy running course on Saturday after pulling himself along using his hands, as well as his feet, for a gruelling 10 to 12 hours a day in a bid to raise awareness for the large primates.

Crossing the finish line on The Mall with his two sons by his side he beat his chest and gladly accepted a trophy from well wishers before admitting to reporters the journey "was tough at points" but he was "glad to have done it".