- ITV Report
Man stabbed to death on London bus named as Archie Sheppard
A man who was stabbed to death in a "violent and sustained attack" on the top deck of a London bus has been named by as Archie Sheppard.
Mr Sheppard, 48, from Neasden, north-west London was killed 40 minutes into his journey on a Route 189 bus between Brent Cross and Gloucester Place, Marylebone.
His body was discovered by another passenger in the early hours of Friday morning shortly after the attack and an ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Sheppard's attacker fled the bus as it reached the junction between Gloucester Place and Montagu Place and is believed to have headed in the direction of Marble Arch according to police.
Officers at Scotland Yard have appealed for help to find a white male seen with Mr Sheppard shortly the pair boarded the bus in Brent Cross at 11.13pm on Thursday.
Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, said: "Our inquiries so far have established that Mr Sheppard and the man we are seeking to trace were seen talking together while waiting at the bus station.
"They both boarded a Route 189 bus and made their way to the upper deck where they sat separately.
"We are exploring the possibility that Mr Sheppard may have known his attacker and it is vital that anyone who saw the two men talking prior to boarding the bus contacts us."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to the murder has been asked to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8099 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Information can also be reported via the crimestoppers-uk.org website or by tweeting @MetCC.