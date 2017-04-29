Man stabbed to death on London bus named as Archie Sheppard

A man who was stabbed to death in a "violent and sustained attack" on the top deck of a London bus has been named by as Archie Sheppard.

Mr Sheppard, 48, from Neasden, north-west London was killed 40 minutes into his journey on a Route 189 bus between Brent Cross and Gloucester Place, Marylebone.

His body was discovered by another passenger in the early hours of Friday morning shortly after the attack and an ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Sheppard's attacker fled the bus as it reached the junction between Gloucester Place and Montagu Place and is believed to have headed in the direction of Marble Arch according to police.