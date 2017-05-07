Bereaved mothers of young stabbing victims join London rally against knife crime

Bereaved family members of stabbing victims have urged action to halt a rise in knife crime at a rally in north London.

Around 500 people joined the rally in the north London borough of Islington, with many carrying placards showing stab murder victims.

They spoke out after knife crime figures across the capital rose by more than 23 per cent in the last year, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Ten people have been stabbed to death in London within the last two weeks alone.

Mother Philippa Addai, whose 17-year-old son Marcel was killed 18 months ago, broke down as she described her loss to ITV News.