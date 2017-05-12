- ITV Report
Parents of a 14-year-old boy who died in detention say school staff 'failed' him after he suffered an allergic reaction
The parents of a teenage boy who died after suffering an allergic reaction to his school dinner have accused staff of failing their duty of care.
Nasar Ahmed was in an exclusion room at Bow School in East London when he became unwell on 10th November last year. An inquest into his death heard today that the 14 year old, who had serve asthma and food allergies, suffered a reaction to milk in his tandoori chicken lunch and went into anaphylactic shock.
The court was told that staffed failed to administer Ahmed's EpiPen which may have saved his life. He died four days later in the Royal London Hospital.
Outside the hearing at Poplar Coroner's Court, Nasar's mother Ferdousi Zaman said whenever her son had anaphylaxis she gave him his EpiPen, she went on to say the school failed in it's duty of care.