Parents of a 14-year-old boy who died in detention say school staff 'failed' him after he suffered an allergic reaction

The parents of a teenage boy who died after suffering an allergic reaction to his school dinner have accused staff of failing their duty of care.

Nasar Ahmed

Nasar Ahmed was in an exclusion room at Bow School in East London when he became unwell on 10th November last year. An inquest into his death heard today that the 14 year old, who had serve asthma and food allergies, suffered a reaction to milk in his tandoori chicken lunch and went into anaphylactic shock.

The court was told that staffed failed to administer Ahmed's EpiPen which may have saved his life. He died four days later in the Royal London Hospital.

The staff saw Nasar's EpiPen and considered using it, but did not. If the EpiPen had been used promptly and Nasar had been administered adrenaline, there is a possibility but not a probability that this would have changed the outcome. – Coroner Mary Hassell