- ITV Report
Man shot and stabbed in 'violent daylight murder' in east London
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed in a "violent" stabbing and shooting.
The 41-year-old was found in Bow, east London, on Saturday afternoon with serious injuries, prompting emergency services to be called.
Scotland Yard have since described the man's death as a "violent murder" which happened in "broad daylight".
Metropolitan Police are now looking for witnesses as they formally identify the victim.
While a post mortem examination is yet to take place, officers believe the man was shot and stabbed during the incident around 4.30pm.
So far, two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes said: "This was a violent murder that happened in broad daylight on a Saturday afternoon.
"There will be witnesses who have yet to speak with police who may have seen something significant.
"I want to hear from anyone with information, and in particular from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious between around 4.20pm and 4.40pm in the area of Eagling Close."
Any witnesses, or anyone with information is asked to contact he incident room on 020 8345 1570 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.