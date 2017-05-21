- ITV Report
-
Motorists warned to avoid Bank junction as new restrictions begin
The City of London Corporation is bringing in new traffic restrictions which will prevent cars, vans and lorries using Bank junction from Monday.
Between 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, only cyclists and buses will be allowed into the junction for a trial period which will last 18 months.
Automatic number plate recognition cameras will identify vehicles that break the restrictions.
The Corporation has brought in the restrictions following a series of traffic collisions in the area which injured pedestrians and cyclists.
There was also a fatality at the junction in 2015 when a 26 year-old cyclist Ying Tao collided with a lorry.
The Corporation says 450,000 commuters come into the City of London every day and safety had to be improved.