- ITV Report
Chelsea cancel victory parade after Manchester terror attack
Chelsea have cancelled Sunday's planned victory parade following security advice in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.
Chelsea had planned an open top bus tour to show off the Premier League trophy and hope to add the FA Cup in Saturday's final with Arsenal.
But following consultation with the authorities - and with the terror threat raised to "critical" - it has been determined "it would be inappropriate" for the parade to go ahead.