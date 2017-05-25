Doctors 'can stop treatment' to Charlie Gard, judges rule

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to sick baby Charlie Gard, Court of Appeal judges have ruled.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates want nine-month-old Charlie Gard, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to undergo a therapy trial.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where Charlie is being cared for, say therapy proposed by a doctor in America is experimental and will not help. They say life-support treatment should stop.

Mr Justice Francis concluded that life-support treatment should end and said Charlie should be allowed die with dignity.