Man jailed for planting home-made bomb on a busy train

Damon Smith, 20, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 15 years for planting a home-made bomb on a busy Tube train.

The former altar boy built the device at home with a £2 clock from Tesco after googling an al Qaeda article entitled Make A Bomb In The Kitchen Of Your Mom.

The 20-year-old, who grew up in Newton Abbot, Devon, denied possession of an explosive substance with intent but admitted the lesser offence of making a bomb hoax.

His lawyer told jurors he was no "hate-filled jihadi" and never meant to harm anyone.

But the jury at the Old Bailey rejected his explanation and found Smith guilty of the more serious charge after deliberating for two hours.