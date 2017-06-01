- ITV Report
Nanny guilty of shaking 10-month-old baby to death
A nanny has been found guilty of killing a baby in her care by losing her temper and violently shaking him.
Viktoria Tautz was responsible for 10-month-old Joshua Paul when he collapsed at his parents' home in Haringey, north London.
The child was taken to hospital and died in his parents' arms three days later.
The prosecution alleged Tautz "snapped" and caused Joshua's catastrophic brain and spinal injuries through dangerous and excessive shaking.
Zoe Johnson QC rejected the suggestion he was hurt in a "horsey game". Tautz denied manslaughter and said she never got "angry" or "frustrated" with the baby, who was born 10 weeks early.
Doctors found Joshua had suffered a devastating brain injury and he died at Great Ormond Street Hospital on September 1.
On her arrest, Tautz told police she had played a horse-riding game with Joshua but he had not had any accidents that morning.