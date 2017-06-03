London Bridge: 'Van hits pedestrians' in 'major police incident'

London Bridge has been closed due to a "police incident" as multiple eyewitnesses reported that pedestrians had been hit by a van.

People at the scene said that a van had ploughed onto the pavement and into people.

The bridge has been closed in both directions and passengers evacuated from the nearby London Bridge station.

Police are treating injured people and carrying them away at the end Thrale Street.

Members of the public said they were told by police to "run as fast as they could" from the scene.