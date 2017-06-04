Officer who tackled knifemen was 'armed only with his baton'

A British Transport Police officer who was stabbed during the London terror incident took on the knifemen armed only with his baton.

The officer, who was less than two years into his job, was one of the first on the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge.

BTP chief constable Paul Crowther, who visited the officer in hospital where he is in a stable condition after suffering face, head and leg injuries, said he showed "enormous courage in the face of danger".