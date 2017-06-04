Advertisement

Officer who tackled knifemen was 'armed only with his baton'

A British Transport Police officer who was stabbed during the London terror incident took on the knifemen armed only with his baton.

The officer, who was less than two years into his job, was one of the first on the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge.

BTP chief constable Paul Crowther, who visited the officer in hospital where he is in a stable condition after suffering face, head and leg injuries, said he showed "enormous courage in the face of danger".

Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station.

For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.

All of us at BTP wish him a swift recovery, and I know he will be touched by the hundreds of messages of support from across the UK and the world.

Our thoughts are with all of those who died or were injured, and their loved ones as they try to come to terms with what happened.

– Paul Crowther, BTP chief constable