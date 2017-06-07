Nursery worker slashed by three women on way to work

A nursery worker was slashed after being attacked by three women as she went to work.

The woman was assaulted near a nursery in Wanstead in east London. A colleague, who did not want to be named, said:

They pulled her to the ground, punched her, kicked her. One of them pulled out a knife and cut her arm from her wrist to her elbow. The police turned up, the ambulance cleaned her wounds up.

Counter-terror officers are aware of the incident but it is not being treated as terrorism at this stage.

The victim, described as a white woman, was attacked by three women "dressed all in black" less than 10 minutes' walk from the nursery at around 9.30 this morning, her colleague said.

Asked about her condition, she said: