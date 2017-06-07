Advertisement

Nursery worker slashed by three women on way to work

A nursery worker was slashed after being attacked by three women as she went to work.

Google street view image of Hermon Hill where the attack took place

The woman was assaulted near a nursery in Wanstead in east London. A colleague, who did not want to be named, said:

They pulled her to the ground, punched her, kicked her. One of them pulled out a knife and cut her arm from her wrist to her elbow. The police turned up, the ambulance cleaned her wounds up.

– Nursery colleague

In a statement police said:

Counter-terror officers are aware of the incident but it is not being treated as terrorism at this stage.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

– Met Police

The victim, described as a white woman, was attacked by three women "dressed all in black" less than 10 minutes' walk from the nursery at around 9.30 this morning, her colleague said.

Asked about her condition, she said:

She's okay, considering. Obviously it's a shock, she's in shock. She was in tears and she had a cut right up her arm.

Her stomach was hurting, she had marks all over her, her hair was pulled out.

– Nursery colleague