- ITV Report
-
Parking fines cancelled for motorists ticketed after London terror attack
Transport for London has apologised for issuing parking fines to motorists who had to abandon their cars following the terror attack at London Bridge.
TfL said sorry for its "insensitive mistake" after penalty charge notices were handed out in Borough High Street when the police cordon was reduced on Wednesday morning.
The fines, which can be up to £130, will be cancelled.
It is understood there will be wardens in the area for the rest of the week but no cars that have been parked within the police cordon will be fined.