Parking fines cancelled for motorists ticketed after London terror attack

Transport for London has apologised for issuing parking fines to motorists who had to abandon their cars following the terror attack at London Bridge.

TfL said sorry for its "insensitive mistake" after penalty charge notices were handed out in Borough High Street when the police cordon was reduced on Wednesday morning.

The fines, which can be up to £130, will be cancelled.

We unreservedly apologise for our insensitive mistake. These fines should never have been issued and will all be immediately cancelled.

– Transport for London

It is understood there will be wardens in the area for the rest of the week but no cars that have been parked within the police cordon will be fined.