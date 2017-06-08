Phil Collins postpones shows after hitting head at London hotel

Phil Collins has been rushed to hospital with a severe gash close to his eye forcing him to postpone a number of shows.

The pop star tripped and hit his head in his London hotel room on Wednesday night - hours after performing at the Royal Albert Hall as part of his comeback tour.

He was taken to hospital and given stitches for the cut on his head and will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

His scheduled Thursday and Friday concerts at the venue have been postponed until November.

A statement posted on the musician's Facebook page said: "Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans."