Off-duty Pc who tackled London terrorists 'would do same again'

The family of an off-duty police officer stabbed as he tackled the London Bridge terrorists say they are "extremely proud" of his "immense bravery".

Charlie Guenigault was knifed in the head, back, stomach and leg as he confronted the three attackers in Borough Market on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old, who only joined the police in 2014, is in a stable condition in hospital.

But his family say there is "no doubt" he would do exactly the same if faced with that situation again.