- ITV Report
-
Off-duty Pc who tackled London terrorists 'would do same again'
The family of an off-duty police officer stabbed as he tackled the London Bridge terrorists say they are "extremely proud" of his "immense bravery".
Charlie Guenigault was knifed in the head, back, stomach and leg as he confronted the three attackers in Borough Market on Saturday night.
The 25-year-old, who only joined the police in 2014, is in a stable condition in hospital.
But his family say there is "no doubt" he would do exactly the same if faced with that situation again.
In a statement, they added: "We are extremely proud of Charlie who showed immense bravery on Saturday night.
"Given the opportunity again, Charlie would no doubt do exactly the same if faced with the same situation; helping a fellow police officer in need and protecting the public.
"Our family has received numerous messages from friends, colleagues and people around the country sending Charlie good wishes and commending him for his actions.
"We are very grateful for this and it has provided us with a lot of comfort at this difficult time."