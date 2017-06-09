- ITV Report
Man stabbed near busy central London shopping centre
A man in his 20s has been stabbed outside the Brunswick Centre this evening.
Police have said they were called at approximately 7.45pm this evening to reports of a number of people on mopeds involved in a disturbance.
Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene.
He was taken to a central London hospital for treatment where his condition is not yet known.
One male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH.
Enquires continue to trace any other people involved. The stabbing is not terror related.