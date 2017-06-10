Londoners urged to show unity on Saturday night

The British Red Cross is calling for people in London to "come together and unite" a week after the London Bridge and Borough Market attack.

The charity launched a fundraising campaign urging people to visit the capital's bars and restaurants on Saturday night in a show of "unity and resilience".

Various businesses across London will be raising money throughout the night for a fund set up to help victims of terror attacks in the UK and their families.

The British Red Cross UK Solidarity Fund was set up after the terror attacks in London and Manchester.

A spokesperson for the charity said restaurants and bars will donate money from selected dishes or by asking for donations of the price of a drink.

Taxi firm Uber will donate a pound for every journey in the capital between 8pm and midnight while collections will be made at other venues across the city.

On Saturday 3 June eight people were killed and dozens injured when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a knife attack in Borough Market.

Comedian Amy Lame, who was appointed the London "night czar" last year by the London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the capital's night life is its "heart and soul".

"A Saturday night for London, a week after the terrible attacks at London Bridge, is a chance for people to show the unity and resilience of this great city and the generosity of Londoners in getting out and raising money to help the survivors, the victims and their families," she said.