Inquests opened into deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims

Inquests have been opened into the deaths of five of the London Bridge terror attack victims.

Eight people were murdered by three attackers who ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge before attacking people at random with knives in Borough Market.

Coroner Andrew Harris opened and adjourned inquests at Southwark Coroner's Court on Tuesday for five victims of the attack.

Kirsty Boden, 28, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, all died in the area on June 3.

Ms Zelenak's mother Julie Wallace sat at the front of the hearing as details of her daughter's death were read out.

Representatives from the Spanish consulate also attended on behalf of Mr Echeverria's family.

A hearing will take place on Wednesday into the deaths of Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, and Frenchmen Xavier Thomas, 45, and Alexandre Pigeard.