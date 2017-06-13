- ITV Report
-
Inquests opened into deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims
Inquests have been opened into the deaths of five of the London Bridge terror attack victims.
Eight people were murdered by three attackers who ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge before attacking people at random with knives in Borough Market.
Coroner Andrew Harris opened and adjourned inquests at Southwark Coroner's Court on Tuesday for five victims of the attack.
Kirsty Boden, 28, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, all died in the area on June 3.
Ms Zelenak's mother Julie Wallace sat at the front of the hearing as details of her daughter's death were read out.
Representatives from the Spanish consulate also attended on behalf of Mr Echeverria's family.
A hearing will take place on Wednesday into the deaths of Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, and Frenchmen Xavier Thomas, 45, and Alexandre Pigeard.
Mr Harris told the families:
- Mr McMullan, from Brent, northwest London, was killed by a haemorrhage caused by a knife wound to his chest in Borough Market
- Chef Mr Belanger, originally from Angers, western France, was drinking at the nearby Boro Bistro and also died in the market from multiple stab injuries to the chest
- Nurse Ms Boden, from Loxton, Australia, was killed in Montague Close by a knife wound to the chest after running towards the danger to try and help people
- Au pair Ms Zelenak, from Brisbane, Australia, was stabbed in the neck in the market
- HSBC analyst Mr Echeverria, from As Pontes, northwest Spain, was stabbed in the back on London Bridge after trying to defend a woman with his skateboard
Armed police shot dead ringleader Khuram Butt, 27, and his two accomplices Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, just eight minutes after the first emergency call was made.