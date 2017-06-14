- ITV Report
Tower block fire: Individuals and charities offer help
Companies, individuals and charities have sprung into action to offer help to anyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.
- The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said there was a rest centre at Harrow Centre, Freston Road, while nearby St Clements Church was collecting clothes, food and water for those affected - many of whom had been forced to escape the building in their night clothes
- The chairman of Queens Park Rangers said he was enquiring as to whether their Shepherd's Bush stadium, Loftus Road, could also be used as a centre
- A youth and children's charity based near the block of flats has also stepped in and offered help
- The Rugby Portobello Trust said they are "with many of the residents" and have asked people to "hold off on dropping anything to RPT until we can put together a list of what is needed"
- Former England rugby player Will Greenwood had urged the public to send emergency provisions to the trust, at 221 Walmer Road, London, W11 4EY.
- The group also set up a Facebook event, urging people able to offer space in their homes to come forward
The British Red Cross said its volunteers were also at the scene, with volunteers providing practical help and emotional support at a rest centre.
Anyone concerned for loved ones in the blaze can contact the Met Police casualty bureau on 0800 0961 233.