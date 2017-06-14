- ITV Report
-
'We do listen, we have listened', say boss of company which manages destroyed tower block
The boss of the company which manages the West London tower block destroyed by fire insisted today 'we do listen, we have listened' to the concerns of people living there.
Speaking to ITV London Robert Black said he was shocked at hearing about the fire which tore through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington.
Residents warned repeatedly about the risks but Mr Black said he had listened.
Kensington and Chelsea Council says it received complaints over the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.
Grenfell Action Group said in a blog post in November "only a catastrophic event" would expose the issues.
Watch Nina Hossain's interview with Robert Black in full below