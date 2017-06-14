Advertisement

'We do listen, we have listened', say boss of company which manages destroyed tower block

The boss of the company which manages the West London tower block destroyed by fire insisted today 'we do listen, we have listened' to the concerns of people living there.

Speaking to ITV London Robert Black said he was shocked at hearing about the fire which tore through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington.

Residents warned repeatedly about the risks but Mr Black said he had listened.

Robert Black, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation Credit: ITV News

We do listen, we have listened and that's what we're doing. We had no expectation this would happen, we are absolutely devastated by it.

At this stage I can listen to what people are saying but I don't have any information and therefore it's really difficult for me to comment. We will be working with the fire brigade and police.

– Robert Black, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation

Kensington and Chelsea Council says it received complaints over the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

Grenfell Action Group said in a blog post in November "only a catastrophic event" would expose the issues.

It's a huge responsibility which we take seriously. What I have to work out now along with the investigation is find out what happened because everything we have done is in line with the building controls.

The position of our fire safety strategy is in line with most other local authorities. We are working to make sure they are safe all the time.

– Robert Black, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation

Watch Nina Hossain's interview with Robert Black in full below

