- ITV Report
-
Joanna Lumley's Garden Bridge dream is over
Backers of the controversial Garden Bridge proposed by actress Joanna Lumley have conceded defeat and closed down the project.
The plans, which were supported by former London mayor Boris Johnson, were effectively killed off by his Labour successor, Sadiq Khan, in April when he refused to provide guarantees for the costly crossing.
A charity set up to build and run the bridge in the centre of the English capital said the move had forced it to wind up the scheme.