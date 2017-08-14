Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Joanna Lumley's Garden Bridge dream is over

Backers of the controversial Garden Bridge proposed by actress Joanna Lumley have conceded defeat and closed down the project.

Credit: Arup

The plans, which were supported by former London mayor Boris Johnson, were effectively killed off by his Labour successor, Sadiq Khan, in April when he refused to provide guarantees for the costly crossing.

A charity set up to build and run the bridge in the centre of the English capital said the move had forced it to wind up the scheme.

Credit: Arup

We are incredibly sad that we have not been able to make the dream of the Garden Bridge a reality and that the mayor does not feel able to continue with the support he initially gave us. We had made great progress - obtaining planning permission, satisfying most of our planning conditions and we had raised £70 million of private money towards the project. The Garden Bridge would have been a unique place; a beautiful new green space in the heart of London, free to use and open to all, showcasing the best of British talent and innovation. It is all the more disappointing because the Trust was set up at the request of TfL, the organisation headed up by the mayor, to deliver the project. It is a sad day for London because it is sending out a message to the world that we can no longer deliver such exciting projects.

– Chairman Lord Mervyn Davies, Garden Bridge Trust

