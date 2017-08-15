London Waterloo derailed train causing major passenger disruption

The derailed train was seen leaning against a freight train at London Waterloo. Credit: ITV News

Thousands of rail passengers in London and the South West of England are facing major disruption after a train partially derailed at London Waterloo. The derailment, which was prompted by a points failure between Vauxhall and the London Waterloo terminal, has caused cancellations, delays and rerouted journeys across the network.

Engineering staff gathered following the derailment. Credit: ITV News

Engineering staff, police and the fire brigade were seen on the platform at Waterloo with delayed to services into the station expected until at least 1pm. The derailed South West Trains service was seen leaning the Network Rail engineering wagon after the collision that occurred around 5:40am.

The derailment is causing major disruption to services in and out of London Waterloo. Credit: ITV News

London Ambulance said three people were "checked over" after the derailment but no one required hospital treatment.

Passengers were quickly advised to seek alternative routes and avoid Waterloo while train services are being reduced to avoid congestion at the station. The derailment occurs as passengers heading into the terminal already face significant disruption amid a significant upgrade to the station. It came on the same day a commuter train hit the buffers at London's King's Cross Station before fumes forced a brief evacuation during the morning rush hour at Holborn Underground Station.

A commuter train hit the buffers at London's King's Cross Station. Credit: PA

Which routes are disrupted by the Waterloo derailment?

South West Trains advised the following changes to travel:

Trains departing from Exeter St David's, Yeovil and Salisbury towards London Waterloo will now divert and terminate at Reading, no longer call at Woking, Clapham Junction or London Waterloo.

Trains from London Waterloo to Exeter St David's will start from Reading.

Trains departing from the Salisbury, Yeovil and Honiton towards Reading will now terminate at Farnborough.

Trains departing London Waterloo towards Portsmouth Harbour will be starting from Woking while trains from London Waterloo to Haslemere will be cancelled.

Trains between Basingstoke (via Surbiton) and Portsmouth Harbour (via Eastleigh) and London Waterloo will now start and terminate at Woking.

Trains from Southampton Central (via Winchester) and Basingstoke (via Farnborough) towards London Waterloo will be cancelled.

Trains departing from Weymouth, Poole and Bournemouth will terminate at Basingstoke.

Trains between Hampton Court and London Waterloo will be cancelled in both directions.

Trains between Guildford and London Waterloo (via Cobham) will terminate at and start from Wimbledon.

Trains between Guildford and London Waterloo (via Epsom) will terminate at Epsom.

SWT said tickets from Great Western Railways, CrossCountry and London Underground can be used "via all reasonable routes" to complete disrupted journeys.