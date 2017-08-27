Advertisement

Tributes paid to Grenfell victims at Notting Hill Carnival

Dignitaries preparing to release doves at the ceremony. Photo: ITV News

Organisers of the Notting Hill Carnival held a special ceremony to remember those who died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Kensington and Chelsea Council leader Elizabeth Campbell were amongst the dignitaries who released doves at the ceremony:

There was also a performance of the song 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' from the singer Brenda Emmanuel.

Mr Khan addressed the crowd and vowed to make sure the lessons are learned from the Grenfell Tower fire:

Over this carnival weekend, we pledge to redouble our efforts to support this community. We make sure we have in our thoughts and our prayers all of those affected by the awful Grenfell Tower tragedy. Part of that pledge is making sure we get justice, we find out exactly what happened, we make sure those responsible are held to account, and also so this never, ever, ever happens again.

– Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London
Sadiq Khan had chosen his shirt as part of the 'Green for Grenfell' campaign. Credit: PA