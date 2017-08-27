- ITV Report
Tributes paid to Grenfell victims at Notting Hill Carnival
Organisers of the Notting Hill Carnival held a special ceremony to remember those who died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
The London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Kensington and Chelsea Council leader Elizabeth Campbell were amongst the dignitaries who released doves at the ceremony:
There was also a performance of the song 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' from the singer Brenda Emmanuel.
Mr Khan addressed the crowd and vowed to make sure the lessons are learned from the Grenfell Tower fire: