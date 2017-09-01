Delivery driver sprayed with 'acid' when he refused to give thief money

A delivery driver suffered burns to his face after being sprayed with an acid like substance when he refused to give a thief money.

The victim was entering details in his sat-nav when a man on a bicycle approached his car window and demanded cash.

When he said he didn't have any he was sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance which smelled like ammonia.

The attacker got in through the passenger seat as the victim tried to wipe the substance off.

He then fled on his bike as the driver ran into the nearby takeaway in Dane Place, Bow, east London, and called police.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries which luckily are not life-changing.