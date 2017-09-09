- ITV Report
-
Pedestrian dies after collision with Ride London cyclist
A 67 year-old woman has died after a collision with a cyclist who was taking part in the Ride London event in July.
The annual event sees thousands of amateur cyclists take to the streets of London as well as races featuring professional cyclists. But on July 30th, police were called to Parson's Green area in west London where they found the woman with severe head injuries. She was taken to hospital but has now died.
The cyclist, who is in his 60s, suffered minor injuries.
Police are urging anyone who saw the collision to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to call 0208 543 5157, or the police 101 non-emergency number.