- ITV Report
-
Father-of-four left in a coma after 'vicious' attack
A man is fighting for his life in a coma following a "vicious and unprovoked attack" in the street.
Eddy Mpundu, 39, was found lying on the ground in the early hours of the morning in Lewisham, south-east London, with severe head injuries.
The father-of-four had just left a family gathering when he was approached by two men outside a late-night grocery store in Lower Road near the junction with Bestwood Street.
The men had arrived in a blue Ford Focus shortly before the attack at around 2.30am on 8 August, police said.
One of the men became aggressive and hit Mr Mpundu over the head from behind as he walked away.
The victim fell unconscious to the ground and was helped by members of the public while his attacker fled the scene.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to over the attack.
Mr Mpundu's family are keeping a vigil at his bedside after he was put in a medically-induced coma.
The man who drove the car towards the scene is described as white, aged 20-25, around 5ft 7ins tall, clean-shaven and wearing a dark hooded jumper.
The second suspect is described as black, aged 25-30, around 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky muscular build with short black hair and wearing a navy tracksuit.
Two men, aged 42 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation.
Anyone with information is being urged to call Lewisham CID or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.